British police have ended an armed hostage-taking at a leisure complex in central England, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The BBC quoted the chief executive of MFA Bowl, which owns the bowling alley where the gunman took two staff members hostage, as saying police had stormed the building and ended the siege.

British police earlier in the day said they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at a leisure park in Nuneaton.

Police told people to avoid the area where witnesses said a gunman had taken two people hostage.

The Warwickshire police on its Twitter feed ruled out terrorism as a motive for the hostage-taking.