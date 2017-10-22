WORLD
Police end hostage situation in central England
UK police ruled out terrorism as a motive after a gunman took two people hostage at a bowling alley in Nuneaton.
An armed police officer stands outside Horseguards on Whitehall in London, Britain November 18, 2015. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 22, 2017

British police have ended an armed hostage-taking at a leisure complex in central England, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The BBC quoted the chief executive of MFA Bowl, which owns the bowling alley where the gunman took two staff members hostage, as saying police had stormed the building and ended the siege.

British police earlier in the day said they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at a leisure park in Nuneaton.

Police told people to avoid the area where witnesses said a gunman had taken two people hostage.

The Warwickshire police on its Twitter feed ruled out terrorism as a motive for the hostage-taking.

One witness told Sky News that she had been told that the gunman was a former employee at the bowling alley at the complex, which includes a cinema, a gym and several restaurants. This could not be immediately confirmed.

Pictures on Twitter showed armed police at the complex and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off. Some people were being allowed to leave the complex, another witness told Sky News.

The Coventry Telegraph newspaper said its reporter had seen an air ambulance land at the scene to join three other ambulances.

SOURCE:Reuters
