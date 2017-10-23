Two of Italy's wealthiest northern regions on Sunday voted overwhelmingly in favour of greater autonomy in the latest example of the powerful centrifugal forces reshaping European politics.

Voters in the Veneto region that includes Venice and Lombardy, home to Milan, turned out at the high end of expectations to support the principle of more powers being devolved from Rome in votes that took place against the backdrop of the crisis created by Catalonia's push for independence.

Veneto President Luca Zaia hailed the results, which were delayed slightly by a hacker attack, as an institutional "big bang". But he reiterated that the region's aspirations were not comparable to the secessionist agenda that has provoked a constitutional crisis in Spain.

Turnout was projected at around 58 percent in Veneto, where support for autonomy is stronger, and just over 40 percent in Lombardy. The presidents of both regions said more than 95 percent of voters who had cast ballots had, as expected, done so to support greater autonomy.

The votes are not binding, but they will give the right-wing leaders of the two regions a strong political mandate when they embark on negotiations with the central government on the devolution of powers and tax revenues from Rome.

Wealthy regions

Unlike Catalonia's October 1 independence referendum, which Spain had declared unlawful, the Italian votes were held in line with the constitution. But they are not binding on Rome.

Lombardy, home to financial hub Milan, accounts for about 20 percent of Italy's economy, which is, in turn, the euro zone's third largest. Veneto, which includes the tourist magnet Venice, accounts for 10 percent.

In both regions, many people complain their taxes are wasted by the central government, accusing Rome of delivering low-quality public services and diverting money to the poor south.

"Lombardy and Veneto have two efficient administrations and public services work well, much better than in other Italian regions ... this is why I think it is worth asking for greater autonomy," said Massimo Piscetta, 49, who voted outside Milan.