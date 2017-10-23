Catalonia's regional parliament will hold a plenary meeting on Thursday, a lawmaker with the ruling Catalan separatist coalition said on Monday.

Many fear the session will become a cover for a vote on declaring independence from Spain.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has asked the parliament to convene a debate and vote on how to respond to the central Spanish government's plan, announced over the weekend, to take direct control of the northeastern region.

Puigdemont's speech on Saturday was seen as a veiled threat of formalising an ambiguous declaration of independence earlier this month that he declared suspended in order to earn time for negotiations.

The Spanish government says no dialogue is possible with independence on the table and is manoeuvring to sack all the Catalan top officials and call a snap regional election in the next six months.

Lluis Corominas, the Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) spokesman in the regional parliament, said the proposal for holding the plenary on Thursday was backed by the far-left separatist allies of the CUP party.