Pope Francis, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, issued a call for restraint as Kenya embarks on one of the most perilous weeks in its political history.

The east African nation is preparing for an election re-run this Thursday. However the main opposition group plans to boycott the event, in a blow to a country once heralded as a beacon of regional stability.

The tension building ahead of the planned vote on Thursday has alarmed world leaders who are appealing for calm in Kenya, a linchpin of East African economic development.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the August election, but in a surprise ruling, the Supreme Court nullified the vote because of what it said were illegalities and irregularities. A new vote was ordered to be held within 60 days.

In the aftermath of the vote in August, dozens were killed, mostly shot by security forces.

The vote has troubled world leaders as in 2007, Kenya endured deadly ethnic-based violence after a disputed election that left more than 1000 dead.

Concerns about transparency