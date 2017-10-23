Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana declared the last of the pro-Daesh group's militants in southern Marawi city "finished" on Monday, exactly five months after the start of the siege that sparked fears of the group gaining a foothold in Southeast Asia.

Speaking at an annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Lorenzana told reporters that troops recovered 42 bodies of the last group of militants.

"Those are the last group of stragglers of Mautes, and they were caught in one building, so there was a firefight, so they were finished," he said.

Two security officials had said earlier on Monday that troops had found the bodies after capturing the building where the militants made their final stand.

Lorenzana said the last hostages the militants had been holding were recovered earlier.

"There are no more militants inside Marawi City," he said.

Praise from US

The siege had sparked fears the Daesh group would influence and strengthen local militancies while losing ground in Syria and Iraq.

The defeat of the Daesh-linked uprising and the deaths of its leaders have been a relief to the region.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis congratulated the Philippine army for its successes against militants in the southern city of Marawi.

Mattis arrived early Monday at an airbase that once of the home of US air forces known as Clark field. He will be attending meetings with counterparts from 10 Southeast Asian nations.

In brief remarks to reporters flying with him from Washington, Mattis praised the Philippine military for its counterterrorism efforts in Marawi.

"The Philippine military has sent a very necessary message to the terrorists," Mattis said.

ASEAN summit

Fighting terrorism is high on the agenda of the ASEAN meeting in Clark, north of Manila.

As the meetings opened, the head of the Brunei delegation expressed condolences for the loss of lives in Marawi but congratulated the Philippines for being able to liberate the city.

"We have to be very careful. What happened in Marawi can happen anywhere," Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.