This week’s two-day EU Summit in Brussels can best be described as a sad continuation of the bloc’s – now permanent –display of double standards vis-a-vis Turkey as a candidate country.

Originally, the high-level gathering of EU leaders was to discuss Brexit, with Brussels asking London to pay for the privilege of leaving. Other items on the agenda also included defense, digital Europe and immigration. Controversially, several weeks prior to the summit, the embattled Chancellor Angela Merkel, during the German electoral campaign, proposed suspension of Turkey's EU accession talks. Merkel – often portrayed as a cautious political figure – attempted to play the Turkish card in order to halt the haemorrhaging of votes to the anti-immigration, anti-Muslim right. Since those comments were made by the chancellor many commentators have referred to the October 19/20 summit as a make or break for Turkey-EU relations.

Much to the dismay of hardliners, Germany’s post-election landscape has weakened Merkel politically. She stands over the German and EU political landscape victorious but wounded, and a diminished force. It became obvious as the summit neared that Merkel no longer had the necessary support to push through Turkey’s EU suspension. The pre-summit shuttle diplomacy between member states left Merkel without the requisite unanimity to muster such a far-reaching decision. The EU had no choice but to discreetly reposition its stance on Turkey.

The first set of Council minutes published shortly after midnight on Friday morning revealed that "the European Council held a debate on relations with Turkey." It was not until the German Chancellor delivered a press conference that one had the chance to scrutinise how far Merkel had backtracked on her initial proposals.

Merkel revealed that summit members “were of the same opinion with regards to two items.” The Council apparently without any abstentions agreed on a “responsible” reduction to Turkey’s pre-accession funds. The amount earmarked for Turkey between 2014-2020 stands at €4.43bn with around 10% of it already irreversibly and contractually committed. The chancellor went on to declare the EU would “not only talk about, but talk with Turkey.” The justification offered for shelving the funds was the alleged unsatisfactory “human rights” situation.

The Chancellor characteristically offered little context. Turkey, the Chancellor should be reminded, faces unparalleled circumstances. It has just survived a coup and is engaged in efforts to stop the spillover from US-funded PKK terrorists in Syria threatening Turkey.

Given these extraordinary threats facing Turkey, the country has proved remarkably resilient. Germany, if subject to a similar terrorist threat, would react no differently. Would Germany allow mayhem to reign supreme? The actions Turkey has undertaken have been to safeguard its democracy.