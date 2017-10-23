WORLD
4 MIN READ
Argentinian President Macri's coalition wins critical mid-term elections
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri's centre-right coalition swept crucial midterm elections and emerged with a strengthened hand to carry through pro-market economic reforms on Sunday.
Argentinian President Macri's coalition wins critical mid-term elections
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks next to Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena during a news conference at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 23, 2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 23, 2017

Candidates allied with Argentine President Mauricio Macri enjoyed sweeping victories in Sunday's mid-term election, strengthening his position in Congress while dimming prospects for a political comeback by his predecessor Cristina Fernandez.

A free-spending populist who nearly bankrupted the country during her 2007-2015 rule, Fernandez came in a distant second in her race for the Senate representing Buenos Aires, Argentina's most populous province.

With 98 percent of ballots counted by the interior ministry, Macri's former education minister, Esteban Bullrich, had 41.34 percent versus 37.27 percent for Fernandez in the province that is home to nearly 40 percent of Argentine voters.

Macri's "Cambiemos" or "Let's Change" coalition won the top five population centres of Buenos Aires City, and Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza provinces. No single party had won all five in a mid-term vote since 1985.

"Today the change elected in 2015 has been consolidated," Vice President Gabriela Michetti told voters.

The election results, largely in line with pre-vote opinion polls, robbed the opposition of the two-thirds majority needed to block presidential vetoes, said Ignacio Labaqui, a local analyst with New York-based consultancy Medley Global Advisors.

"This is a significant boost for the Macri administration, particularly because of the defeat of Cristina in Buenos Aires province," Labaqui said.

Fernandez's second-place showing still grants her one of the province's three Senate seats under Argentina's list system. One-third of the Senate and half of the house were elected, and Macri's coalition will not have a majority.

The private sector has worried about a political resurgence by Fernandez, who is loved by millions of low-income Argentines helped by generous social spending during her administrations.

RECOMMENDED

Fernandez thanked voters at her campaign headquarters and said her Citizen's Unity party would remain a firm opposition to Macri's economic model.

Isolated

Critics say Fernandez's growth-at-all-costs policies stoked inflation and distorted the economy through heavy-handed currency controls.

She has been further isolated politically by graft accusations. Fernandez, who as a senator will have immunity from arrest but not from trial, says there may have been corruption in her government but denies personal wrongdoing.

Bullrich and Fernandez were tied in a non-binding primary in August but Bullrich pulled ahead in polls soon after, helped by a burst of economic growth as Fernandez failed to unify the Peronist opposition behind her.

"People are more confident in the future, the economy, in making investments. They are tired of corruption and populism," said Cecilia de Francesca, a 50-year-old writer who was celebrating at the Cambiemos campaign headquarters.

Argentina's Merval stock index and its peso currency have strengthened on bets Fernandez would not get enough support to launch a serious bid for the presidency in 2019.

Investors, particularly in Argentina's vast agriculture and budding shale oil sectors, have said they want to see Macri push through labour and tax reforms aimed at lowering business costs in Latin America's third-biggest economy.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan