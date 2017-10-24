Nicaragua is set to join the Paris climate agreement, according to an official statement and comments from Vice President Rosario Murillo on Monday.

The move leaves the United States and Syria as the only nations outside the global pact.

Nicaragua has already presented the relevant documents at the United Nations, Murillo, who is also first lady, said on local radio on Monday.

"It is the only instrument we have in the world that allows the unity of intentions and efforts to face up to climate change and natural disasters," Murillo said.

Nicaragua, a poor Central American nation that is often threatened by hurricanes, was the only nation to reject the agreement in 2015, and has argued for far more drastic action to limit rising temperatures.

US President Donald Trump said in June he would withdraw the United States from the accord, which was agreed by nearly 200 countries two years ago.