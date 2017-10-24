TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara mayor to step down after 23 years in office
The mayor of Turkey’s capital city, Ibrahim Melih Gokcek, has announced he will submit his resignation on Saturday.
Ankara mayor to step down after 23 years in office
Ibrahim Melih Gokcek had won five consecutive elections to serve the Turkish capital as mayor for a period of 23 years. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

Ankara’s long-serving mayor Ibrahim Melih Gokcek has declared his intention to resign from his post at the end of this week, marking the end to his 23 years in office.

His resignation was announced after he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex on Monday.

“God willing, I will gather the Ankara Municipal Council for an emergency meeting on Saturday and bid farewell to our council members, submit my resignation," Gokcek tweeted after the meeting.

Following his meeting with Gokcek, Erdogan stressed his confidence in Turkey’s youth, a theme he has recently been pushing in moves to freshen the ranks of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

RECOMMENDED

"In due course our young people will take over the significant duties of this nation," the Turkish president wrote on his Twitter account.

What matters is the "love of service," not love of one’s post, Erdogan added.

Four other mayors from the ruling party have already stepped down in recent weeks, including Istanbul's Mayor Kadir Topbas.

“Three mayors from our party have handed in their resignations so far, and there are three more. I believe they will hand theirs in as soon as possible,” Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara last week before Gokcek and one other mayor resigned.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan