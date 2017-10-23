US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Iraqi government and the country's semi-autonomous northern region on Monday to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Tillerson laid out his position at the start of a meeting in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi, who in turn defended the role of an Iraqi paramilitary force backed by Iran against criticism the secretary of state made on Sunday.

"We are concerned and a bit sad," Tillerson said in his opening remarks. "We have friends in Baghdad and friends in Erbil and we encourage all parties to enter into discussion ... and all differences can be addressed," he said, referring to the Iraqi and Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) capitals.

The US administration sided with Abadi in rejecting the validity of the referendum held last month in the KRG-controlled region, which produced an overwhelming "yes" for independence.

The administration also called on the two sides to avoid further escalation, after Abadi retaliated against the vote by isolating the KRG-cntrolled region and ordering his troops to seize the oil city of Kirkuk from Peshmerga fighters.

"We don’t want to enter into any battle against any Iraqi component," Abadi said. "When we entered Kirkuk we sent a clear message that the citizens of Kirkuk are important to us."

Second meeting

It was Tillerson's second meeting with Abadi in as many days. After Sunday's meeting, alongside Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Tillerson said it was time for Iranian-backed militias that had helped Baghdad defeat Islamic State to "go home."

Abadi told Tillerson the paramilitary force called Popular Mobilisation "is part of the Iraqi institutions," rejecting accusations that it is acting as Iran's proxies.

"Popular Mobilisation fighters should be encouraged because they will be the hope of country and the region," he said.