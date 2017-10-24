WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuelan opposition governors pledge allegiance to pro-Maduro assembly
Four of five governors from Venezuela's opposition bloc move away from their coalition's official position to swear themselves in before a Constituent Assembly that supports President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan opposition governors pledge allegiance to pro-Maduro assembly
A handout picture released by Constituent Assembly's Office shows Venezuelan Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez (L) swears in four opposition governors in capital Caracas on October 23 , 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

Four newly-elected opposition governors reluctantly pledged allegiance on Monday to Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, which until now they had dismissed as illegitimate, authorities said.

The governors broke with their coalition's official position to swear themselves in before a pro-government legislative superbody, in a major setback for Venezuela's opposition.

The Democratic Unity coalition went into the October 15 gubernatorial polls as favourites for a big win due to voter anger at a brutal economic crisis in the OPEC member, but it ended up only taking just five of 23 states.

Initially alleging fraud at the election, the opposition later acknowledged abstentionism in its ranks played a big part in the defeat, which cast into question its ability to beat the ruling Socialist Party at next year's presidential vote.

After the vote, the coalition said none of its winning candidates would "kneel" before the pro-President Nicolas Maduro Constituent Assembly body which it has refused to recognise since its establishment in a controversial election in July.

But the newly elected governors for Tachira, Merida, Nuevo Esparta and Anzoategui – all from the Democratic Action party, one of Venezuela's biggest and oldest – swore themselves in before assembly directors as a prerequisite to taking office.

"This is good news for the country," Constituent Assembly head Delcy Rodriguez said on state TV after the ceremony.

She chided the one opposition winning candidate, Juan Pablo Guanipa of Zulia state, for holding out.

RECOMMENDED

Maduro had previously warned there may be a new election in any state where the winning candidate does not swear loyalty to the assembly.

Guanipa, of the Justice First party, said that he would not legitimise the "fraudulent" Constituent Assembly.

"Zulia will never bow before the dictatorship," he added in a series of tweets.

One of the four governors, Laidy Gomez, likened it to humbly swallowing bitter medicine with the longer-term goal of healing.

"When people ask you not to abandon them, a leader's humiliation can be a way of achieving freedom," Gomez wrote on Twitter before the swearing in ceremony.

Critics see the creation of the Constituent Assembly, which has superseded all powers including the opposition-led congress, as the cementing of Maduro grip in Venezuela.

But Maduro said it was the only way to bring peace back after four months of opposition protests this year that led to 125 deaths, thousands of arrests and injuries, and widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan