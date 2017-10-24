Police forces across Britain are failing modern-day slaves, with a lack of understanding, mediocre investigations and troubling attitudes from officers leaving many victims prey to further abuse and exploitation, a police watchdog said on Tuesday.

Despite an upsurge in slavery and human trafficking cases over the past year, many are being poorly investigated, or not followed up on at all, said Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in a report.

Many victims of slavery receive an entirely inadequate service from the police, with "victims being let down at every stage," according to the watchdog, which assessed the police's response to Britain's landmark anti-slavery law, passed in 2015.

Companies failing to comply

Britain is regarded as a leader in global efforts to combat slavery, and passed the Modern Slavery Act to crack down on traffickers, force businesses to check their supply chains for forced labour, and protect people at risk of being enslaved.

Under the 2015 act, companies with a turnover of more than $47.5 million must produce an annual statement outlining the actions they have taken to combat forced labour within their supply chains.

Yet more than half of about 20,000 companies in Britain covered by the provision have failed to comply, while the government has not compelled any businesses to respond, according to a report by Focus on Labour Exploitation (FLEX).

At least 13,000 people are estimated to be victims of modern slavery in Britain, but police say the true figure is likely to be in the tens of thousands with slavery operations on the rise.