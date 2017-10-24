WORLD
South Africa finds peaceful solution to human-baboon tussle
Baboons in South Africa's Cape Peninsula raid homes and cars in search of food. Locals try to keep baboons away from the urban space.
Baboons raids car of two Canadians tourists at Millers Point on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct 24, 2012. (Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

The raiding baboon population is a real challenge in the Cape Peninsula, South Africa.

The baboons enter properties to raid kitchens and gardens but also enter cars, vans and sometimes snatch away food or anything they find attractive directly from people.

Residents in the region have declared war with the baboons, and a large number of the primates have been killed to prevents raids.

RECOMMENDED

Some local conservationists have found a peaceful solution for the human-baboon tussle.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
