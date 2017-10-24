It's a year since the refugee camp in northern France known as "the jungle" was demolished.

But the area is still a magnet for migrants and refugees trying to reach the UK.

With no camp and the burning-down of an official shelter in nearby Dunkirk six months ago, nearly 2,000 migrants and refugees have resorted to living in tents and makeshift shelters nearby.

"The problem is that although the Jungle was pretty awful we did have things like running water, we had some very basic sanitation, and of course we did have tents and shelters," said Clare Mosley of Care4Calais, an aid group.

"Now the refugees are sleeping rough."