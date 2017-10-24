The Philippine government estimates the rebuilding of Marawi could cost at least 50 billion pesos ($971 million).

Authorities announced on Monday the end of military operations in Marawi after a fierce and unfamiliar urban war in the country's biggest security crisis in years, paving the way for rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts to begin.

Authorities said 920 militants, 165 troops and police and at least 45 civilians were killed in the conflict, which displaced more than 300,000 people.

More than 1,000 transitional houses, with basic bathroom and cooking facilities, could be completed within two months on the outskirts of Marawi, the Philippine housing agency has said.