WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenyan crowd marches on election board office in opposition stronghold town
Opposition leader Odinga called for protests against an imminent election re-run saying it will not be free and fair because the election board has not made sufficient reforms after the Supreme Court annulled earlier vote.
Kenyan crowd marches on election board office in opposition stronghold town
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, arrives for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, October 18, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

Around 2,000 Kenyans marched towards the election board offices in the city of Kisumu on Tuesday, witnesses said, responding to a call from opposition leader Raila Odinga for protests against an imminent election.

Odinga is boycotting Thursday's repeat presidential ballot.

He says the contest, against incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, will not be free and fair because the election board has not made sufficient reforms, and has called on his supporters to ensure it does not take place.

"All we know is that there will be no elections. As to how this will be done, we are waiting for the big announcement by Baba [Odinga] tomorrow," said one demonstrator, market trader James Ouma.

The government and the election board have said the vote will go ahead irrespective of whether Odinga contests it.

Kenyatta officially won their first head-to-head on August 8 by 1.4 million votes, but the Supreme Court annulled that vote on September 1 over procedural irregularities.

RECOMMENDED

The ensuing political stand-off has stunted growth in East Africa's richest economy, and the risk of confrontations has raised security fears in a nation valued for its stability and relative freedom in a region roiled by conflict.

The protesters in Kisumu, an Odinga stronghold, waved branches and blew whistles as they marched.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Odinga's team presented a list of demands to the election board.

Some have been met – opposition monitors will now have access to the board's computers as results come in, a key official has gone on an extended holiday, and results will not be transmitted without a copy of a paper form from tallying centres.

The board said it was impossible to meet other demands – such as changing the technology provider – in the short time frame allotted for new elections.

The Kenyan constitution said fresh elections must be held within 60 days of nullified ones. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan