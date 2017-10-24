Around 2,000 Kenyans marched towards the election board offices in the city of Kisumu on Tuesday, witnesses said, responding to a call from opposition leader Raila Odinga for protests against an imminent election.

Odinga is boycotting Thursday's repeat presidential ballot.

He says the contest, against incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, will not be free and fair because the election board has not made sufficient reforms, and has called on his supporters to ensure it does not take place.

"All we know is that there will be no elections. As to how this will be done, we are waiting for the big announcement by Baba [Odinga] tomorrow," said one demonstrator, market trader James Ouma.

The government and the election board have said the vote will go ahead irrespective of whether Odinga contests it.

Kenyatta officially won their first head-to-head on August 8 by 1.4 million votes, but the Supreme Court annulled that vote on September 1 over procedural irregularities.