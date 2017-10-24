An air raid in the regime-held Qusur district of Deir Ezzor city in eastern Syria killed more than a dozen people, a war monitor and the regime-run television said on Monday.

Regime television said jets from a US-led international coalition battling Daesh carried out the air strike and that it killed 14 civilians and wounded 32 others.

A spokesman for the coalition said on Tuesday it had not carried out such a raid, and that its only strike in the vicinity in recent weeks took place in September across the Euphrates from the city.

The war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported that it was not known which aircraft carried out the strike, but that at least 22 people were killed.

