Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that this country's armed forces had largely completed their military mission in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

As he was hailing its completion, he pointed out that control of Syria's Afrin region remained an issue.

Afrin is under the control of the YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD, which Turkey says is simply the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Speaking to his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "The operation in Idlib was largely completed."

"The Afrin issue is ahead of us, all of these matters pose threats to us, and we are determined to tackle issues in every field that poses threat to our country. As I said before, we can suddenly come one night, we can suddenly hit one night," Erdogan said.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports from the Turkey-Syria border.