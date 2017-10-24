WORLD
3 MIN READ
German lawmakers elect Schaeuble as speaker to tackle far-right
Former German finance minister, Wolfgange Schaeuble won 501 of 705 votes from fellow lawmakers for the post of Bundestag speaker, a position from which he will try to impose discipline on far-right legislators.
German lawmakers elect Schaeuble as speaker to tackle far-right
Highly experienced Wolfgang Schaeuble, 75, is considered Germany's one of the most powerful politicians. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

Former finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was elected speaker of Germany's lower house of parliament on Tuesday, a position from which he will try to impose discipline on far-right lawmakers who opposed his appointment.

Schaeuble won 501 of 705 votes from fellow lawmakers for the post of Bundestag president, or speaker.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), which was elected to the parliament for the first time last month, immediately set the stage for further clashes.

To the alarm of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the anti-immigration AfD is now the third largest party in the Bundestag. 

The highly experienced Schaeuble, 75, is one of Germany's most powerful politicians and seen as well qualified to tame recalcitrant lawmakers.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports.

"New era begins"

In an inaugural Bundestag session following the September 24 federal election, the AfD - the first far-right party to enter parliament in more than half a century - made clear its intention to shake up German politics on the national stage.

"The people have decided, now a new era begins," AfD parliamentary leader Bernd Baumann told the chamber.

RECOMMENDED

In his maiden speech as Bundestag president, Schaeuble shot back: "Nobody on their own represents the people."

"The way we speak to each other here can set an example for debate in society," he said, adding, "I am looking forward to the new challenges."

By agreeing to move to the Bundestag, Schaeuble has opened the way for the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) to take over his powerful ministry, helping to unblock talks on a new three-way coalition likely also to include the Greens.

FDP leader Christian Lindner told broadcaster n-tv that Schaeuble was an extraordinary figure in German politics:

"He has gravitas, a clear position and a natural authority that will be good to have in a parliament has just become more diverse, and where some manners may be called into question."

The AfD's Baumann shocked other lawmakers by suggesting that they had used Nazi-era tactics to prevent an AfD member from taking a top post in parliament. 

FDP politician Marco Buschmann said the comments were "beyond tasteless."

After opposing Schaeuble's Bundestag appointment, the AfD is set to clash with other parties over its nomination for one of six vice presidents - one from each party group.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X