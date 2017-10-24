EU President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that the outcome of fraught Brexit talks was "up to London" and that abandoning the EU divorce remained an option for the UK.

Brussels has stressed that Britain needs to offer more detailed proposals, particularly on the thorny issue of its divorce bill, if it wants to move talks on to the next phase, on Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

Tusk told the European Parliament that the European Union must stay united in talks or face "defeat", as British Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to contain divisions within her government and businesses grow increasingly worried about a so-called "hard Brexit" – in which the UK crashes out of the bloc in March 2019 with no trade deal in place.

Up to London

"The EU will be able to rise to every scenario as long as we are not divided," Tusk told MEPs in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

"It is in fact up to London how this will end: with a good deal, no deal or no Brexit," he said, reiterating the controversial idea that the EU was open to Britain backtracking on its decision to leave the bloc.

European leaders gave the embattled May a helping hand at a summit on Friday by agreeing to start preparations for the next round of talks while stressing that not enough progress had been made on three key initial areas to move on just yet.

EU officials say May's offer in a speech in Florence last month to maintain Britain's contributions for two years after Brexit to complete the current EU budget period, totalling around 20 billion euros ($24 billion) was not enough.

Detailed commitments

Fearing that Britain's departure in 2019 will leave a gaping hole in the EU budget, European capitals are demanding detailed commitments -- rather than just rhetorical gestures -- before agreeing to start trade talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned London on Friday that agreement on the financial settlement was still "a long way off".