Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi will meet Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim on Wednesday in an official visit to Ankara, the first in three years.

Yildirim and Abadi will discuss possible common steps against the KRG which recently held a non-binding independence referendum, despite strong opposition by the Iraqi central government and neighbouring states, Iran and Turkey.

KRG’s referendum: an opportunity to improve relations

Abadi came to power several months after Daesh took control of Mosul, Iraq's third largest city, in June 2014.

Ankara and Baghdad were at odds before Abadi. Upon becoming Prime Minister, he paid a visit to Ankara on December 2014 in a bid to normalise the relations and strengthen economic and political ties. In Ankara, Abadi suggested Turkish troops train Iraqi forces in their fight against Daesh.

Later, Turkey sent its troops to a military camp in the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa near Mosul at the invitation of Baghdad. Turkish military officials started training Peshmerga and local Arab forces.

Ties between Turkey and the central Iraqi government remained strained due to disagreement over the Turkish troops deployment, since Iraq's central government in Baghdad later claimed the deployment as a violation of its sovereignty.

During the crisis which lasted for a year and a half, officials from both sides exchanged harsh words.

Officials met several times to resolve the crisis, but Baghdad kept asking the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Bashika as the first step for any further cooperation.

However, KRG’s non-binding independence referendum in late September became a priority and the two sides approached each other with the common interest to protect Iraq’s territorial integrity.

Turkey, Iran and the Iraqi central government have warned the KRG of serious consequences if it proceeded with the independence referendum.

The Iraqi government immediately suspended all flights to and from the KRG-controlled airports.

Turkey and Iran followed Iraq by taking the similar steps, with Tehran going further and closing its borders with the KRG.