WORLD
2 MIN READ
KRG parliament in Iraq postpones elections for eight months
Simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in northern Iraq had been due to take place on November 1 but were delayed amid tensions over disputed territory with the central government in Baghdad.
KRG parliament in Iraq postpones elections for eight months
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri between Kirkuk and Erbil, Iraq October 20, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

Parliament in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) decided Tuesday to hold legislative elections in eight months after they were delayed amid tensions over disputed territory with the central government in Baghdad. 

Simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in the region had been due to take place on November 1 but were delayed. 

There was no immediate word on a date for a new presidential election. 

The elections would have taken place just over a month after a non-binding referendum in September in northern Iraq that resulted in a massive "yes" for adminsitrative independence.

RECOMMENDED

The KRG has not declared independence and the polls were explicitly for the parliament and presidency of the region, not for an independent state.

Baghdad retaliated to the referendum with a ban on international flights for airports in the country's north, while Iran and Turkey launched joint military drills with Iraqi troops at their borders with the KRG.

The Iran-backed Iraqi government has rejected a KRG offer to discuss independence. It demanded Kurdish leaders cancel the result of the referendum or face continued sanctions, international isolation and possible military intervention.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan