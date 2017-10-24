Parliament in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) decided Tuesday to hold legislative elections in eight months after they were delayed amid tensions over disputed territory with the central government in Baghdad.

Simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in the region had been due to take place on November 1 but were delayed.

There was no immediate word on a date for a new presidential election.

The elections would have taken place just over a month after a non-binding referendum in September in northern Iraq that resulted in a massive "yes" for adminsitrative independence.