Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank is set to become the sole owner of the Uzbekistan bank UTBANK by buying the shares that it does not already own.

Half of UTBANK’s shares belong to the Ziraat Finance Group and the other 50 percent belongs to another Uzbekistan bank -- Agrobank, which serves the agricultural sector in Uzbekistan, Ilker Met, the head of Ziraat Bank's Enterprise Architecture Group.

The bank would also be rebranded once the purchase has been completed.

Met said that since its establishment, UTBANK had contributed to the development of foreign trade and production between the two countries.

A preliminarily agreement was signed for Ziraat Bank to buy UTBANK's shares now held by Agrobank, Met said.