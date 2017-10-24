French judges are set to rule on whether a family in southern France can call their child "Jihad", a legal source told AFP on Monday.

The mayor's office in the city of Toulouse referred the parents to prosecutors after they registered the child in August, which could lead to a family judge ordering them to change the child's name.

"The process is underway," the legal source said.

In previous cases, other boys have been allowed to keep that name in France.

"Jihad" in Arabic means "effort" or "struggle", not specifically "holy war."

French families are now free to choose first names – up until 1993 they had to pick from an approved list – but local authorities can still refer parents to prosecutors if their choices are seen as damaging to the child.

In November last year, the mayor's office in the Riviera city of Nice referred a family to the authorities after they gave their son the same name as Mohamed Merah, the gunman who killed seven people in 2012.

The parents later decided to give the child another name.