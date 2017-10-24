McDonald's turned in another strong round of earnings on Tuesday following heavy promotions in the US as it ramps up tech-focused home-delivery and mobile pay initiatives.

The fast food giant scored a solid six percent jump in global comparable sales, fueled by gains in several key markets, including the United States, China, Britain and Canada.

"We're building a better McDonald's and winning back customers," said chief executive Steve Easterbrook, who was appointed in 2015 and has been credited with turning around the chain and dousing worries about rival chains and growing consumer enthusiasm for healthier fare.

Net income for the quarter ending September 30 was $1.9 billion, up 47.7 percent from the year-ago period. That included a gain of about $850 million from the sale of China and Hong Kong businesses to franchising companies.

Revenues fell 10.4 percent to $5.7 billion due to the divestments in Asia.

Praised

Easterbrook has been praised for successful roll-outs of the chain's popular all-day breakfast option and other new programs, and with efforts to simplify the menu in order to speed visits for customers.

The British-born chief has also reorganised McDonald's international divisions and aggressively pursued store refranchising that has raised funds that have helped to offset the costs of technology investments and higher spending on salaries and worker training.

US sales were lifted by some aggressive discounting initiatives, including the McPick 2 value deal, which charged $5 for two meal-sized items, such as the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets.

Comparable sales in the US rose 4.1 percent despite lower sales in regions hit by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The results "are a testament to both (McDonald's) resilience and the soundness of its reinvention strategy," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.