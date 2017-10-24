Russia on Tuesday vetoed a US-drafted resolution that would have extended for a year the mandate of a panel investigating who is behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

It was the ninth time Russia has used its veto power at the UN Security Council to block action targeting its Syrian ally.

Russia opposed renewing the mandate of the joint UN-Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) panel before the commission releases a report on a sarin gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, which is expected on Thursday.

The United States, France and Britain have accused Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad's forces of carrying out the April 4 attack on the opposition-held village, killing scores of people including children.

Siding with dictators

Following the Russian veto, US Ambassador Nikki Haley accused Moscow of "once again" siding "with the dictators and terrorists who use these weapons."

"Russia has once again demonstrated it will do whatever it takes to ensure the barbaric Assad regime never faces consequences for its continued use of chemicals as weapons," Haley said in a statement.

"By rejecting the renewal of the work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) – an independent, purely technical body – Russia has made it clear that it does not care about stopping the use of chemical weapons in the world."

Russia failed at the opening of the meeting to garner enough support for a measure that would have delayed the vote until next month. The JIM's mandate ends on November 17.

China and Kazakhstan abstained, while Bolivia voted against the renewal and 11 other countries backed extending the mandate. Russia used its veto to block the adoption.

A resolution requires nine votes to be adopted at the council, but five countries – Russia, Britain, China, France and the United States – can block adoption with their veto power.