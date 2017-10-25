WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya apex court to rule on presidential election re-run
The court will decide whether the presidential polls on Thursday should go ahead or not after a petition by campaigners raised concerns on the credibility of the vote.
Kenya apex court to rule on presidential election re-run
A photographer runs for cover after policemen fired tear gas at a convoy of opposition politicians and supporters of the National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi on October 24, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2017

Kenya's Supreme Court will issue a ruling on whether the presidential polls on Thursday should go ahead or not.

The urgent application was petitioned by human rights activists who raised concerns about the credibility of the vote.

The presidential election was first held in August in which President Uhuru Kenyatta defeated opposition candidate Raila Odinga by 1.4 million votes.

But Kenya's apex court said there were voting irregularities and nullified the result.

The August polls followed violent unrest, in which according to rights groups, over 60 people were killed across the country.

RECOMMENDED

"Elections are very horrible, and as a woman I'm very frightened because what happened on 8th August 2017, it was very horrible," said Edith Adhina, a resident of the Kibera neighbourhood outside Nairobi.

"The policemen came in Kibera and shot people. And some of them are our husbands, some of our brothers and kids, and we are really frightened."

On Tuesday, opposition supporters demonstrated in the Kisumu area. They say the election is rigged against them. More protests are planned for Wednesday.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more from Nairobi.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'