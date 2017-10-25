Kenya's Supreme Court will issue a ruling on whether the presidential polls on Thursday should go ahead or not.

The urgent application was petitioned by human rights activists who raised concerns about the credibility of the vote.

The presidential election was first held in August in which President Uhuru Kenyatta defeated opposition candidate Raila Odinga by 1.4 million votes.

But Kenya's apex court said there were voting irregularities and nullified the result.

The August polls followed violent unrest, in which according to rights groups, over 60 people were killed across the country.