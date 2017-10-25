The US Supreme Court on Tuesday formally dropped plans to hear the last remaining challenge to an earlier version of President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries and refugees.

The high court said it will not hear the case brought by Hawaii over the bans, which have expired and been replaced with revised policies. Trump's 120-day ban on refugees ended on Tuesday and is set to be replaced by a new set of restrictions.

Two lower courts have blocked Trump's new ban targeting people from eight countries, Trump's third set of travel restrictions, and the issue could find its way back to the Supreme Court on appeal.

The court on October 10 disposed of the first of two travel ban cases – brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and others in Maryland – after Trump's earlier 90-day ban on people entering the US from six predominantly Muslim countries expired on September 24. It was replaced with a modified, open-ended ban involving eight countries.

The justices had been scheduled to hear arguments in the two consolidated on October 10.