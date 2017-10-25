The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq held a referendum on independence, previously deemed as non-binding and unconstitutional by the Iraqi parliament.

The KRG’s justification for the vote is that the central government in Baghdad has failed to respect their autonomy established after the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein in a US-led invasion.

Despite warnings and criticism from the central Iraqi government, neighbouring regional and international countries, and international organisations, the regional government held a referendum on independence on Monday, September 25.

The results were an overwhelming "yes."

Here are the latest developments:

Wednesday, October 25

KRG offers to suspend independence vote, seek talks with Baghdad

The autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) authorities in Iraq offered on Wednesday to put an independence drive on hold, stepping up efforts to resolve a crisis in relations with Baghdad via dialogue rather than military means.

But an Iraqi military spokesman suggested an offensive to wrest back KRG-held territory would continue regardless.

The Iraqi government has transformed the balance of power in the north of the country since launching a campaign last week against the KRG, who govern an autonomous region of three northern provinces.

"The fighting between the two sides will not produce a victory for any, it will take the country to total destruction,"said the KRG in a statement.

The KRG proposed an immediate ceasefire, a freezing of the results of a September referendum in which people in KRG voted overwhelmingly for independence, and "starting an open dialogue with the federal government based on the Iraqi constitution".

Sunday, October 22:

Iraq sends reinforcements to Kirkuk oilfields

The Iraqi government on Sunday sent reinforcements to Kirkuk in order to secure oil facilities in the northern city.

Large numbers of police were dispatched to Kirkuk oilfields as part of a plan to secure oil facilities there, Captain Hamed al Obaidi said.

Al Obaidi said the Iraqi army will leave the task of securing the oilfields in Kirkuk to the police.

The move came amid tension between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government over last month's controversial referendum for Kurdish independence.

Iraqi Kurdish party calls on Barzani to resign

The Kurdish Movement for Change (Gorran) party on Sunday called on northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barzani and Vice President Kosrat Rasul to resign.

"They have to resign from their posts. At the same time, the Cabinet should be abolished, too," party spokesman Shorsh Haji told a news conference, calling for the formation of a "national salvation government."

"Our people have lost many of their achievements which they gained [by] shedding their blood. Peshmerga [fighters] lost their grandeur. We lost many friendly countries. The reason for all of this is due to the failures of the party in power," he added.

Tillerson tells Iran-backed militias to "go home"

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said it was time for Iranian-backed militias and their Iranian advisers who helped Iraq defeat Daesh to "go home", after a rare joint meeting with the leaders of Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The United States is concerned that Iran, a Shia regional power, will take advantage of gains against Daesh in Iraq and Syria to expand the influence it gained after the US invasion in 2003, something Sunni-Arab rivals such as Riyadh also oppose.

"Iranian militias that are in Iraq, now that the fight against Daesh is coming to a close, those militias need to go home. The foreign fighters in Iraq need to go home and allow the Iraqi people to regain control," Tillerson said at a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir.

A senior US official said Tillerson had been referring to the the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and the Quds Force, the foreign paramilitary and espionage arm of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Saturday, October 21:

Iraq seeks clarifications from Russia over oil contracts with KRG

Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Saturday that he had sought clarifications from Russia's biggest oil company Rosneft about contracts it signed with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Rosneft "assured that the contracts are preliminary and not ready for implementation," the minister told reporters in Baghdad, giving no further details.

Rosneft agreed on Thursday to take control of Iraqi Kurdistan's main oil pipeline, boosting its investment in the autonomous region to $3.5 billion.

The Iraqi government has warned companies against signing deals with the KRG ruled region and Baghdad's forces this week wrested control of the oil-rich Kirkuk from KRG forces.

Iraq increases oil exports after output from Kirkuk fell

Iraq said on Saturday that it was increasing oil exports from the southern Basra region by 200,000 barrels per day to make up for a shortfall from the northern Kirkuk fields.

The output from Kirkuk fell this week when Iraqi forces took back control of oilfields from KRG members.

The increase in Basra exports keeps Iraq's total output within the quota agreed with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the oil ministry said in a statement citing Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi.

KRG forces deployed in Kirkuk in 2014, when the Iraqi army fled in the face of an advance by Daesh. The move prevented Daesh from taking control of the oilfields.

Friday, October 20:

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces exchange fire

The Peshmerga and the Iraqi army supported by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMO) have exchanged heavy fire on Friday morning in Altin Kopri, also called Pirda, on the Erbil-Kirkuk road.

Erbil-based Rudaw TV reporter said that both sides use heavy weapons and artillery shelling.

Iraq court issues warrant for Kurdish vice president

A Baghdad court issued an arrest warrant for the vice president of Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region on Thursday for saying that Iraqi forces had "occupied" the disputed province of Kirkuk this week.

However, the warrant against Kosrat Rasul is unlikely to be executed as the central government in Baghdad has no enforceable authority in the Kurdish-administered north.

Thursday, October 19:

100,000 Kurds flee Kirkuk since Iraqi forces took over

About 100,000 Kurds have fled Kirkuk for fear of sectarian reprisals since Iraqi government forces took over the city after a KRG independence referendum condemned by Baghdad, regional KRG officials said.

KRG say never intended to engage in war with Iraq

The ‭KRG never intended to engage in a war with the Iraqi army, minister Falah Mustafa Bakir, head of the KRG department of foreign relations, told broadcaster CNN in an interview. ‭

There is a need for dialogue between KRG and Iraq so as to reach a common understanding, Bakir said, according to a transcript of the interview published on KRG's website, adding the dispute was not about oil or the national flag but about the future of two nations.

Iraq orders arrest of KRG vice president

Iraq's Supreme Justice Council ordered on Thursday the arrest of KRG vice president Kosrat Rasul for allegedly saying Iraqi troops which took over the city of Kirkuk were "occupying forces."

Wednesday, October 18:

Iraqi forces retake Kurdish-held areas in Nineveh province

Iraqi forces have taken control of areas previously held by KRG forces in Mosul's Nineveh province in northern Iraq, a military statement said.

The areas were evacuated by KRG Peshmerga fighters before the arrival of the Iraqi forces on Tuesday, the statement said.

The Peshmerga had taken them over the past three years as part of the war against Daesh militants.

Tuesday, October 17:

Iraqi forces seize oil city Kirkuk

A convoy of armoured vehicles from Iraq's elite US-trained Counter-Terrorism Force seized Kirkuk's provincial government headquarters less than a day after the operation began.

The Iraqi forces also took control of all oilfields operated by state-owned North Oil Company in the Kirkuk region.

Saturday, October 14:

Baghdad gives ultimatum on Kirkuk pullback

Baghdad has set a pre-dawn Sunday deadline for KRG forces to abandon positions in the disputed oil province of Kirkuk they took during the fightback against Daesh, a senior KRG official said.

Thursday, October 12:

Turkey to close border gates with Northern Iraq

Turkey will gradually close border gates with northern Iraq in coordination with the central Iraqi government and Iran, in response to the referendum in Iraq's Kurdish region, Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman said.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to visit Baghdad on Sunday to meet with Iraqi counterpart Haider al Abadi.

Iraqi Kurdish forces remove barriers on roads

Iraqi Kurdish forces removed barriers they had installed just hours earlier on roads from Iraq's second biggest city, Mosul, amid fears of an attack following last month's referendum, an official said.

"The two main roads connecting Erbil and Dohuk with Mosul were reopened to the public and the situation returned to normal after a few hours," the senior Kurdish military official told.

"The closure was prompted by fears of a possible attack by Iraqi forces on the disputed areas," held by Kurdish forces but outside the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, the official added.

KRG offers talks with Baghdad over airport, banks ban

KRG offered to hold talks with Iraqi authorities on the status of Kurdish airports, border posts and banks, on which they placed restrictions following the referendum.

"To avoid this collective punishment, we invite [Iraqi Prime Minister] Haider al Abadi, again, we are ready for any form of dialogue and negotiations in conformity with the Iraqi Constitution," the KRG said in a statement published overnight.

It offered discussions "regarding the crossings, internal trade, providing services to the citizens, the banks and the airports."

Iraqi army 'won't be used against Kurds' says Abadi

Abadi declared that the Iraqi army would not be used against the Kurdish people.

We won't use the army against the people and we won't wage a war against the Kurds, al Abadi said.

He went on to stress that the Iraqi armed forces were devoted exclusively to providing public security inside Iraq and protecting the country from foreign threats.

"It is our responsibility to safeguard Iraq's unity," he said.

Wednesday, October 11:

Iraqi forces preparing major attack in oil-rich Kirkuk says KRG

Iraqi government forces and Iranian-trained Iraqi paramilitaries are "preparing a major attack" on Kurdish forces in the oil-rich region of Kirkuk and near Mosul in northern Iraq, KRG said.

"We're receiving dangerous messages that Iraqi forces, including Popular Mobilisation and Federal Police, are preparing a major attack .. on Kurdistan," said the KRG's Security Council in a tweet confirmed by a Kurdish official.

An Iraqi military spokesperson denied an attack on Kurdish forces was planned, saying government troops were preparing to oust Daesh from an area near the Syrian border.

Iraq issues arrest warrants for Kurdish election officials

Iraq issued arrest warrants for the chairman of its Kurdish region's referendum commission and two aides after the banned vote.

A spokesman for Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said the warrants for Hendreen Mohammed and his aides were issued by a Baghdad court for "violating a valid (Iraqi) court ruling which considered the independence vote invalid".

Monday, October 9:

Iraqi government wants KRG-based mobile phone networks under its control

The Iraqi government will seek to impose control over KRG-based mobile phone operators and move their headquarters to the capital Baghdad, it said.

"The government committee for national security issued a decision that all mobile phone networks must be under federal control and should be moved to Baghdad," it said.

There were no details on how the measure would be implemented or whether the operators' licences would be withdrawn by central government if the companies do not comply.

Saturday, October 7:

Erdogan talks to Macron on Iraq's territorial integrity

Erdogan discussed Iraq and Syria's territorial integrity with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the phone, according to a Turkish presidency source.

The two leaders discussed developments in both countries as well as bilateral relations between France and Turkey, and regional issues.