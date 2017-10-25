The Los Angeles Dodgers, bolstered by a brilliant outing from pitcher Clayton Kershaw and a two-run blast from Justin Turner, beat the Houston Astros 3-1 to draw first blood in the World Series on Tuesday.

Kershaw, striking out 11 over seven innings and allowing just three hits gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“I felt good. It was hot tonight, so warming up, it didn’t take long to get loose,” the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner said after his first World Series start.

It was a scorching 39.4 C when the towering lefty threw out the first pitch of the game a little after 5 pm local time (0100 GMT).

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel had a more difficult start after Dodgers leadoff man Chris Taylor put his first offering of the game into the left-field stands for a quick 1-0 lead.

Keuchel quickly settled down, and the game turned into a fast-moving pitcher’s duel after Astros third baseman Alex Bregman tied the game 1-1 in the fourth with a solo shot to left.