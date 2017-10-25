WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian celebrity Ksenia Sobchak launches bid for Kremlin
The Putin rival, who's running for president in next year's elections, is positioning herself as a candidate "against everything."
Russian celebrity Ksenia Sobchak launches bid for Kremlin
Russian journalist, former reality show host and socialite Ksenia Sobchak, who announced last week her plans to run in next year's presidential election, holds a press conference in Moscow on October 24, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2017

When Russian television personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak announced she was running for president in next year's election, her candidacy was met with scepticism.

But Sobchak says she wants to provide a voice for Russian voters frustrated with the Kremlin, positioning herself as a candidate "against everything". She admits she has little chance of winning.

"From the international law point of view, Crimea is Ukrainian. Full stop," Sobchak said, in the lead up to a poll that may shift focus from the opposition favourite Alexei Navalny. 

The head of Russia's Communist Party said her presence in the presidential race would make it a farce.   

RECOMMENDED

"They want to turn the next election into a tragicomedy. Perhaps some political strategists think they can increase attendance this way, but it will not work out,"  Gennady Zyuganov, the Russian Communist Party leader said.

And as TRT World'sJulia Lyubova reports from Moscow, there are questions about her motives.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'