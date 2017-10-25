TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Trial of 11 human rights activists in Turkey begins
Eleven human rights activists, including Amnesty International's director for Turkey, were detained in July at a meeting near Istanbul and charged with terrorism.
Trial of 11 human rights activists in Turkey begins
Some human rights activists talk to the media as they wait for the trail outside the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, Wednesday, October 25, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2017

The trial of eleven human rights activists, accused of terrorism has begun on Wednesday in Istanbul.

The activists, who include the local head of Amnesty International and a German and a Swede, face up to 15 years in prison on charges that include membership in and aid to an "armed terrorist organisation."

The court started the trial by checking the identities of the accused.

Back in July, Turkish security forces detained 10 suspects at a meeting in a hotel on an island off Istanbul in July.

The suspects say they were attending a digital security training workshop.

Among those arrested were Amnesty International's Turkey director, Idil Eser, German citizen Peter Frank Steudtner and Swedish citizen Ali Gharavi.

RECOMMENDED

Amnesty's Turkey chairman Taner Kilic, who was imprisoned separately in June, is appearing before a court in the city of Izmir for alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which Turkey blames for last year's failed coup.

He is accused of using an encrypted mobile messaging application allegedly used by FETO's network.

The defendants are all accused of aiding, and being members of, an armed terrorist organisation. 

They also allegedly communicated with the terror group FETO. 

Amnesty International has rejected the charges and called for the immediate release of all the suspects.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'