As the deadlock between Spain and Catalonia over independence continues to play out in Spain's large cities, support for secession dominates smaller agricultural towns.

TRT World'sSarah Morice finds a village where an underground-style resistance movement worked to keep polling booths open when the government declared the recent referendum illegal.

In Os De Balaguer village, two hours north west of Barcelona, a church bell-turned-warning bell was used to alert villagers that Spanish police were on their way to shut down voting during the recent referendum.

Farmer Jordi Fortunay was among those who ran a covert operation to make sure polling stations remained open.

"We organised a festival in the town square hoping the crowd would block the national police getting into the town hall. Worried that might not be enough, we then used our tractors to block the road at the village entrance," the farmer said.

Mother of four, Montes Aguilera also passionately believes the region should be independent. "I don't feel Spanish, I am Catalan. I know my papers say I'm Spanish, but I don't feel that in my heart," the Os De Balaguer resident said.