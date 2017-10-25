US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson completed a surprise trip to Baghdad on Monday following a small Middle East tour that included Cairo, Amman and Riyadh.

The visit to Baghdad came a day after a joint meeting between Tillerson, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in Riyadh where the leaders and US secretary gathered at the inaugural Saudi Arabia-Iraq Coordination Council.

The meeting marked the first time Saudi Arabia and Iraq formally declared their cooperation, which has its roots to a historic meeting in June when the Saudi and Iraqi leaders came together in Riyadh for the first time in 25 years. Saudi Arabia’s regional foe Iran, and its influence in the region, especially on Iraq, were on the agenda in both meetings.

"Certainly Iranian militias that are in Iraq, now that the fighting against [Daesh] is coming to a close, those militias need to go home," Tillerson said at a press conference in Riyadh on Sunday, in a bid to curb Iran’s influence over Iraq.

"All foreign fighters need to go home."

As US President Donald Trump continues to press for policies to curb Iranian influence in the region since he took power in January, Iraq has become the latest arena where the Saudi Arabia-Iran competition to dominate in the region has been playing out.

Saudi Arabia is one of the US closest allies in the region.

Post-Daesh and post-referendum Iraq

The latest meeting between Tillerson, Salman and Abadi comes weeks after the controversial independence referendum in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq that was opposed by the Iraqi central government, most regional powers, and the US.

Days after the referendum, which resulted in an overwhelming “yes” vote, the Iraqi central government increased its cooperation with neighbours Turkey and Iran and conducted border drills along border gates.

Then, on October 16, the Iraqi government launched its operation to take over Kirkuk, which was under de facto KRG control. The operation was completed in coordination with the Iranian-backed Hashd al Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Hashd al Shaabi were also a key force in the Iraqi army’s fight against Daesh on its soil, and was acknowledged by the US when they first established, including Brett McGurk, Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL (Daesh).

Concerns over Hashd al Shaabi militia

As Daesh continues to lose ground in Iraq and Syria, the US has expressed increasing uneasiness with the presence of the Hashd al Shaabi militia, over which Iran has considerable influence, though Abadi struggles for control over the group as well.

The US concerns on Hashd al Shaabi increased as the militia expanded its fight against the KRG Peshmerga in addition to Daesh.

These concerns have been compounded by Trump’s insistence on curbing Iranian influence. Donald Trump has repeated his concerns about Iran during his presidential campaign, when he emphasized that the “the nuclear deal puts Iran, the number one state sponsor of Radical Islamic Terrorism, on a path to nuclear weapons. In short, Obama-Clinton foreign policy has unleashed ISIS, destabilized the Middle East, and put the nation of Iran – which chants ‘Death to America’ – in a dominant position of regional power and, in fact, aspiring to be a dominant world power.”

He has continued such remarks since ascending to the presidency. His latest remarks have culminated in a new US strategy on Iran, released on October 13, 2017, that centers on “neutralising ... Iran’s destabilizing influence and constraining its aggression, particularly its support for terrorism and militants,” and “revitalizing” alliances and regional partnerships against Iran.

First meetings in decades

In June, Abadi made a historic visit to Saudi Arabia on invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as part of the bid to promote reconciliation between the two countries.

Abadi followed his trip with an unofficial visit to Iran, in an effort to show the continuation of good relations with Iran, with which it has close ties.