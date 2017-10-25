Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling on Zambia's government to protect the rights of the rural residents affected by the government's plans to diversify the economy and reduce rural poverty.

A newly released HRW report examines the impact of commercial farms on residents’ rights to health, housing, livelihood, food and water security, and education.

It says government agencies need to have sufficient staffing, resources, and training to enforce laws and monitor the activities of commercial farms the report said.

It further states that Zambia's government is failing to protect the rights of rural residents displaced by large commercial farms in Serenje district.

Many commercial farmers acquired thousands of hectares of land, bypassing the legal provisions meant for protecting the environment.

Some commercial farms forcibly evicted residents whose families farmed the land for generations, according to the report. Women have also often been excuded from negotiations with commercial farmers.

“Where will we go? This is where I was born, my parents were born here and died here. Where can we go? I have 10 children and my sister has 6, where do I take them if they remove me from this farm?” said a woman from Chishitu section in Serenje district.