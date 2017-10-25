President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hailed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Turkey -- the first by a top Uzbek leader in decades.

"This is the first visit at the presidential level in 20 years. Therefore, it is highly significant and meaningful for us," Erdogan told a news conference with Mirziyoyev at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Mirziyoyev, 60, became Uzbekistan's leader last December after the passing of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, after 27 years in office.

Erdogan called his meeting with Mirziyoyev "very productive," adding that they tackled such issues as the economy, tourism, health, and culture.

"We see that our economic and trade relations fall short of the desired level," Erdogan said, adding that last year bilateral trade totalled about $1.2 billion.

"We exceeded $900 million in the first eight months of this year. Hopefully, we will increase these figures in short order," he added.

Erdogan also announced that Turkish Airlines will launch scheduled service between Istanbul and the ancient Silk Route oasis of Samarkand starting March 16.