TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says Uzbek leader's visit to Turkey is 'significant'
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's 2-day official visit to Turkey is first by Uzbek leader in nearly 20 years.
Erdogan says Uzbek leader's visit to Turkey is 'significant'
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev (L) hold a joint press conference after attending inter-delegations meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on October 25, 2017. AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hailed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Turkey -- the first by a top Uzbek leader in decades.

"This is the first visit at the presidential level in 20 years. Therefore, it is highly significant and meaningful for us," Erdogan told a news conference with Mirziyoyev at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Mirziyoyev, 60, became Uzbekistan's leader last December after the passing of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, after 27 years in office.

Erdogan called his meeting with Mirziyoyev "very productive," adding that they tackled such issues as the economy, tourism, health, and culture.

"We see that our economic and trade relations fall short of the desired level," Erdogan said, adding that last year bilateral trade totalled about $1.2 billion.

"We exceeded $900 million in the first eight months of this year. Hopefully, we will increase these figures in short order," he added.

Erdogan also announced that Turkish Airlines will launch scheduled service between Istanbul and the ancient Silk Route oasis of Samarkand starting March 16.

RECOMMENDED

'Historic' upgrading of ties

Also addressing the news conference, Mirziyoyev also said bilateral ties were discussed "deeply."

On Turkey and Uzbekistan signing a joint declaration to upgrade ties to the "comprehensive and strategic" level, he called the pact "a historic event."

Mirziyoyev also said that ahead of his visit to Turkey, he signed a decree simplifying visa procedures for Turkish citizens and ordering that business visas be issued within three days. He added that there should be no need for visas between "brotherly" countries.

He called Turkey a "dependable" country for Tashkent in the international community.

The Turkish-Uzbek Business Forum, where a number of agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries, will be held on Thursday in Istanbul.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X