Republican political consultant Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, flatly denied allegations of collusion between the president's associates and Russia during the 2016 US election in a meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday.

In a 47-page opening statement seen by Reuters before his appearance before the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Stone said he viewed the meeting "as a political proceeding" and accused some committee members of making "provably false" statements to create the impression of collusion with Russia.

After spending almost three hours behind closed doors taking questions from committee members, Stone again denied accusations that he had engaged in improper conduct during the 2016 campaign but was much more contentious than in the rambling statement.

"I am aware of no evidence whatsoever of collusion by the Russian state or anyone in the Trump campaign," Stone told reporters.

The House panel is one of the main congressional committees investigating allegations that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 US election and probing whether any Trump associates colluded with Moscow.

Russia denies any such efforts, and Trump has dismissed any talk of collusion.

Stone said he had had a frank exchange with committee members, but described some clashes between Democrats and Republicans.

He said he answered all of their questions except for refusing to identify an "opinion journalist" who had acted as a go-between between Stone and Julian Assange.

Assange is the publisher of WikiLeaks, which released emails stolen from Democrats that helped Trump's campaign.

After Stone spoke, Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said Stone had declined to answer one line of questions and the panel might have to subpoena him to return and do so.

Schiff declined to say whether those questions were related to Assange.

Stone also said he had no prior knowledge about the hacking of emails of John Podesta, chairman of the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, or their release to Wikileaks, even though he referred to Podesta on Twitter just before the group posted the emails.