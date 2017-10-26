A Pakistani suspect wanted by Interpol for 70 contract murders has been arrested in Hungary among a group of migrants caught trying to reach Austria, police said Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Pakistani man was discovered when the group was apprehended near Hungary's southern borders on Tuesday, police in Bacs-Kiskun county said in a statement.

"Pakistan has issued an international arrest warrant for murder for (the man) who was then arrested," said the statement, without providing further details.