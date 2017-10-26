WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN chief pays landmark visit to Central African Republic
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in the country to draw attention to what he calls a "forgotten crisis."
UN chief pays landmark visit to Central African Republic
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits the Central African Republic where more than one million people have been displaced since the start of the conflict in 2012. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2017

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for 900 extra peacekeepers to be deployed to the Central African Republic.

In 2012, the country was plunged into turmoil when Seleka rebels overthrew the president. 

In response, a vigilante group called the Anti-Balaka was formed. A cycle of violence then began.

RECOMMENDED

France deployed troops at the end of 2013, and the UN sent a peacekeeping force of 12,000.

TRT World’sCaitlin McGee reports on how the peacekeepers' presence has been tainted by accusations of sexual abuse.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X