Catalonia's lawmakers meet in Barcelona Thursday for a session many fear will lead to a unilateral declaration of independence by the region facing a takeover from Madrid for its secessionist push by week's end.

On a day that could make or break already tenuous relations between Spain and its wayward northeastern region, the 135-member Catalan parliament, in which separatists hold a majority, is set to meet from 5:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) to formulate a plan.

At the same time, a senate committee will gather in the Spanish capital to work on a blueprint for seizing the region's institutions, police, and finances unless it backs off from independence ambitions.

Both parties are standing firm.

Catalan vice president on side of secession

"The government is not giving us any option other than defending the civil liberties of citizens through the best institutional instruments," Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueres told Spanish television on Wednesday.

In an interview Junqueras said his party – one of two in the separatist coalition now governing Catalonia – rejected calling an early regional election as a way out of the political deadlock because it believes that Catalans already have chosen independence.

Junqueras said his party would "work toward building a republic, because we understand that there is a democratic mandate to establish such a republic."

He said he was speaking only on behalf of his Republican Left party and not for the regional government. Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is to address regional lawmakers in parliament Thursday evening.

Puigdemont maintains silence

Puigdemont on Wednesday turned down an invitation to address senators in Madrid before the week is out, leaving little hope that Spain's power grab can be avoided.

He also kept his silence on whether to call for a new regional election, a move which might prompt the Madrid government to postpone its plan to take over Catalonia's institutions and police.

Junqueras ruled an election out, saying it would be wrong and illogical "to renounce the democratic mandate that we have from citizens."

Catalonia is one of 17 regions, with varying degrees of autonomy, that make up Spain.

Some members of Puigdemont's executive branch have urged him to avoid a full-on clash with Madrid by not declaring independence, but instead calling early elections for a new Catalan parliament.

Puigdemont instead plans to attend a session of the Catalan parliament in Barcelona, the region's capital, beginning on Thursday and ending on Friday, officials said.

Possibility of suspending the Catalan Parliament

Spain has announced plans to fire Catalonia's government and directly manage its affairs after it held an independence vote that was declared illegal by the country's constitutional court.

The never-before-used Article 155 of the constitution is designed to rein in rebel regions.

It gives the government ill-defined and untested powers to act when the country's "general interests" come under threat.

The senate is set to approve measures stripping Puigdemont and his executive of all power.