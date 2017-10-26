Ever since the fall of the former Soviet Union, the newly independent Republics of Central Asia and the Caucasus have emerged as theatres important for Turkish foreign policy. Turkey has traditionally approached these regions within the scope of "Pan-Turkism" rather than the interior dynamics of Eurasian geopolitics. This approach has not proved very successful with some regional actors, first and foremost with Uzbekistan, the most populous and geopolitically the most significant country in Central Asia.

Therefore, mending the frayed relations with Tashkent will be one of Ankara’s main priorities as it hosts Uzbekistans President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The historic visit marks an improvement of relations between the two nations. Ankara will be aiming for a breakthrough after two decades in which diplomatic relations had been frosty under the late Uzbek President Islam Karimov.

Uzbekistan’s geopolitical position in Central Asia

Given the geopolitical importance of Central Asia, Uzbekistan serves as a central node in the region, as well as the cultural cradle of Turco-Islamic history with its glorious cities of Samarkand and Bukhara. Lying on the traditional silk route between East and West, Uzbekistan has also been the centre of commercial and economic activities attracting the attention of great empires throughout history.

With its historical legacy, favourable geographic location and rich in resources, Uzbekistan has once again emerged as a “geographical pivot” in the post-Soviet transitional era.

Uzbekistan’s central location between Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan geographically renders the country as the single most important actor in conflict resolution.

The security outlook in the region shows that without stability in Uzbekistan, Central Asia is vulnerable to several sources of instability namely terrorism, separatism and foreign interventions.

With a population of 33 million, Uzbekistan is a comparably large consumer market. Its status as a developing country means that foreign direct investment is needed for economic growth. The country’s natural gas and gold reserves are reportedly the fourth largest in the world. Together with a remarkable amount of uranium and copper deposits, Uzbekistan represents a significant economic opportunity.

Economic cooperation as a means of thawing icy diplomacy

Against this backdrop, Uzbekistan serves as a gateway for the opening of Central Asia not only for Turkey, but for any great power that is keen to pursue its political, economic and security interests in the region.

The restoration of ties with Turkey will also help Uzbekistan to break out of its prevailing Karimov era isolationism. Today, Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is hemmed in between Russia and China, while its economy needs to be further developed. Turkey can play a significant role in helping Uzbekistan emerge as a strong economic partner in which both sides benefit.

Therefore, Ankara and Tashkent need to improve their economic relations. With nearly 700 Turkish companies already operating in Uzbekistan this shouldn’t be too hard. Trade volume as of 2015 stands at $1.2 billion, which can be further scaled.

More recently, Turkey’s commercial potential was restricted as many businesses operating in Uzbekistan were linked with the Confederation of Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen (TUSKON) a Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) - affiliated association. The banned group, led by Fetullah Gulen, a self-exiled US-based cleric, was behind the failed July 15 coup. As a result, Uzbek authorities have put some restrictions on Turkish entrepreneurs and deported many Turkish investors from the country.