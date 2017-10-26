A Pakistani court issued bailable arrest warrants for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif after he failed to appear before the court over corruption allegations on Thursday.

He can avoid arrest by paying bail, as in Pakistan, "bailable arrest warrants" often act as a warning to deter absences from court. A judge can later issue non-bailable warrants that are more serious and could see Sharif arrested when he returns to Pakistan.

Sharif missed the hearing as he is undertaking a religious pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia,Dawnand other English-language newspapers reported.

Sharif had spent previous weeks tending to his wife in London, where she is receiving cancer treatment.

He faces three separate corruption charges from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an anti-corruption body which has its own courts.

Sharif's two sons and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is viewed as Sharif's heir-apparent, are also facing NAB trials.

Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income, but the veteran leader maintains his grip on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.