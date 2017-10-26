Three military conscripts and a passenger were killed when a train crashed into an army truck in southern Finland on Thursday, injuring 11 others, officials said.

"Four dead and many injured in train accident," police wrote on Twitter.

The army said on its website that three conscripts died and another four were injured in the crash in Raasepori around 8 am (0500 GMT).

A total of eight conscripts were in the vehicle, and one was unharmed. Police said one passenger on the train had died.

Photos from the unguarded level crossing in Raasepori showed the wrecked, green vehicle beside the railroad tracks in a snow-blanketed forest.

The front of the train, which had only one carriage, was also damaged.