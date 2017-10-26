Jacinda Ardern was officially sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister on Thursday, pledging to lead a government for all, despite her Labour Party falling well short of a majority in last month's general election.

The 37-year-old was only confirmed as the new leader last week after stitching together a three-way coalition four weeks after the September 23 poll.

"I want to put emphasis today on the words 'your government'," she told well-wishers outside parliament after taking the oath of office.

Her centre-left party trailed the previously ruling conservative National Party on election night and required the combined support of the populist New Zealand First party and the Greens to confirm a majority government.

"This is a democracy. Of course not everybody voted for us, but we vow, regardless of who you voted for, regardless of where in Aotearoa New Zealand you live, this will be a government for all New Zealanders."

Adern's agende

However, Ardern held off outlining her immediate agenda, saying it would be revealed next week after she took advice on whether it would need to include a mini-budget.