WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jacinda Ardern sworn in as New Zealand PM
New Zealand's youngest prime minister since 1856 promises to lead 'a government for all" after taking the oath of office.
Jacinda Ardern sworn in as New Zealand PM
New Zealand's PM and Leader of the Labour Party Jacinda Ardern speaks to university students during a visit to Victoria University in Wellington on September 19, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2017

Jacinda Ardern was officially sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister on Thursday, pledging to lead a government for all, despite her Labour Party falling well short of a majority in last month's general election.

The 37-year-old was only confirmed as the new leader last week after stitching together a three-way coalition four weeks after the September 23 poll.

"I want to put emphasis today on the words 'your government'," she told well-wishers outside parliament after taking the oath of office.

Her centre-left party trailed the previously ruling conservative National Party on election night and required the combined support of the populist New Zealand First party and the Greens to confirm a majority government.

"This is a democracy. Of course not everybody voted for us, but we vow, regardless of who you voted for, regardless of where in Aotearoa New Zealand you live, this will be a government for all New Zealanders." 

Adern's agende 

However, Ardern held off outlining her immediate agenda, saying it would be revealed next week after she took advice on whether it would need to include a mini-budget. 

RECOMMENDED

"Some of our 100-day commitments we really need to act urgently on if we are to get the legislation through on time," she said. 

"There are elements of it that could well be wrapped into a mini-budget. We are seeking advice on what is required." 

Among measures earmarked for urgency is a ban on non-residents buying existing houses.

Foreign ownership and a housing shortage in New Zealand's larger cities were prominent issues in the lead-up to the election which brought an end to nine years of rule by the Nationals.

Ardern campaigned on social issues, including housing affordability and improved healthcare and has also listed raising the minimum wage, environmental issues, and tackling homelessness and child poverty among her priorities.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X