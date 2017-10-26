Syrian regime shelling on the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus on Thursday killed at least eight civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The Britain-based Observatory reported "six civilians, including a child, killed by artillery fire in Douma and two others by a shell fired by regime forces in (nearby) Saqba."

A witness in Douma saw wounded civilians being treated at a makeshift clinic where distressed families were mourning the dead.