Pope Francis chatted with six astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, kicking off the rare interview with a philosophical question on “man’s place in the universe”.

Italian Paolo Nespoli, 60, admitted that despite the bird’s eye view of Earth he too remained “perplexed”, while American Mark Vande Hei said seeing the planet from space made them “realise how fragile we are”.

“Good afternoon... or good evening. I imagine time passes differently at the space station, right?” the pope quipped.

“Astronomy makes us think about the universe’s boundless horizons, and prompts questions such as ’where do we come from, where are we going?’” he mused.

A 30-second delay in the satellite feed gave Nespoli, Vande Hei, Americans Randolph (Randy) Bresnik and Joseph Acaba, and Russians Sergej Nikolaevic Rjazanskij and Alexandr Misirkin time to weigh up life’s biggest questions.

“Our aim here is to spread knowledge, (but) the more we learn, the more we realise we do not know,” admitted Nespoli, who is on his third trip into space.

“I would like people like you, theologians, philosophers, poets, writers, to come to space to explore what it means to be a human in space,” he said, as Francis nodded and smiled.

US mission commander Bresnik told the Argentine that from the visible thinness of the planet’s atmosphere shows how fragile life is on earth.

"Future of humanity"