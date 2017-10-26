A unique toy museum has opened in the Greek capital Athens. The Benaki museum offers a look at rare toys and games from antiquity until today.

Maria Argyriadi, a toy collector owns more than 20,000 toys, of which 3,000 are on display. They span a period from antiquity to the 1960s, and come from Greece, Germany, France, Britain, the United States, Africa and Asia.

The idea to become a toy collector occurred to her during a visit as a young woman with her husband to an antique flea market in Athens in 1970.