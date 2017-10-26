Catalonia's leader Carles Puigdemont on Thursday said he would not hold a new regional election to break the deadlock between Madrid and separatists wanting to split from Spain, sharpening a political crisis that could spill into direct confrontation.

Puigdemont had been expected to announce an election to head off moves by Madrid to take direct control of the autonomous region in the next few days.

But, speaking in the courtyard of the regional government headquarters in Barcelona, Puigdemont said the central government had not provided sufficient guarantees that holding an election would prevent the imposition of direct rule.

"I was ready to call an election if guarantees were given. There is no guarantee that justifies calling an election today," Puigdemont said.

Catalan parliament's mandate

Puigdemont said it was now up to the Catalan parliament to move forward with a mandate to break from Spain following an independence referendum that took place on Oct. 1 - a vote which Madrid had declared illegal and tried to stop.

Some independence supporters are pushing him to unilaterally declare independence.

Puigdemont's stand sets the stage for the Spanish Senate on Friday to approve the take-over of Catalonia's institutions and police, and give the government in Madrid the power to remove the Catalan president.

But this could spark confrontation on the streets as some independence supporters have promised to mount a campaign of civil disobedience.

Article 155

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, speaking in a Senate committee, said: "The independence leaders have shown their true face - they have promised a dream but are performing tricks."

The aim of Article 155 - the constitutional trigger for direct rule - was to permit any election to take place in a normal and neutral situation, she said. The Spanish government has said it would call such a vote within six months of taking over Catalonia.

The political crisis, the gravest since Spain's return to democracy four decades ago, has divided Catalonia itself and caused deep resentment in other parts of the country.

It has also prompted a flight of business from the wealthy region and worried other European leaders who see it as fanning separatist sentiment elsewhere on the continent.

It was not clear whether Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy would immediately enforce direct rule or simply seek the Senate's authorisation to do so without making it effective on the ground.