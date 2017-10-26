BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Shortages hit Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets
From January through August 7, 2017, F-35 aircraft were unable to fly about 22 percent of the time due to parts shortages stemming from incomplete plans and funding.
Shortages hit Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets
The US, Australia, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey, South Korea and Britain are all buyers of the trouble-hit F-35 jet. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2017

Spare parts for Lockheed Martin Corp's stealthy F-35 fighter jets are not keeping up with demand according to a report out on Thursday from the US Government Accountability Office.

The report said "from January through August 7, 2017, F-35 aircraft were unable to fly about 22 percent of the time due to parts shortages."

A Lockheed representative said the company is working with the F-35's programme office to understand every factor of the cost per flying hour and identify disciplined ways it can reduce the overall operations and sustainment costs of the F-35.

The shortages are expected to plague the fighter jet programme for several years the report said.

Partly to blame were "incomplete plans and funding that did not account for the long lead time parts." In other instances, delays in the establishment of repair capabilities were blamed.

The US Department of Defense is maintaining more than 250 of the advanced F-35 jets and plans to triple the fleet by the end of 2021.

RECOMMENDED

In February, the Pentagon made a deal for a batch of 90 of the fighter aircraft agreeing to pay below $95 million per F-35A model jet for the first time, compared with $102 million in the previous purchase.

The F-35 comes in three configurations: the A-model for the US Air Force and US allies; the B-model, which can handle short take-offs and vertical landings for the Marine Corps and British navy; and the carrier-variant F-35C jets.

Ten other nations including Australia, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey, South Korea and Britain are also customers.

Lockheed, the prime contractor, and its partners including Northrop Grumman Corp, United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney and BAE Systems Plc have been working on building a more cost-effective supply chain to fuel the production line in Fort Worth, Texas.

In all, the Pentagon expects to buy 2,457 jets.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X