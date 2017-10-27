US Defense Secretary James (Jim) Mattis emphasised diplomatic efforts instead of military ones to resolve the crisis with North Korea as he stood at the tense and heavily-fortified border between North and South on Friday, saying, "Our goal is not war."

He also said America's goal is to convince the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to give up his nuclear arsenal.

The visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is part of a trip aimed at easing escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

Mattis said there has been no change in US policy protecting South Korea, in the face of missile and nuclear threats from the reclusive North, after a meeting with the South Korean president.

"North Korean provocations continue to threaten regional and global security despite unanimous condemnation by the United Nations Security Council," Mattis said.

"As Secretary of State Tillerson has made clear, our goal is not war, but rather the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula."

Standing alongside Mattis, South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo said, "We together will continue to defend peace through strong will and strong might."

In a press release distributed by South Korea's presidential office after the meeting, the US secretary of defence was also cited as saying North Korea's obsession with its weapons programmes presented a threat to the United States, as well as South Korea.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said the "aggressive deployment" of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula has been effective in deterring North Korea's provocations.

